Peter Weber is keeping it real! The "Bachelor" got candid with Access Hollywood about his "turbulent" journey of finding love. Peter confessed that even though he regrets how he handled some of the drama that went down this season, he wasn't too worried about it because it never involved his "frontrunners." "I knew exactly what I was doing with my frontrunners, I had all of that set in my mind. The way the show goes, you have to give roses out every week … and kind of the wishy washy (drama) was not with the frontrunners."

