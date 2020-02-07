Peter Weber Debunks Juiciest 'Bachelor' Fan Theories: Hannah Brown, Pregnancies And More

Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber just spilled a huge hint to how his "Bachelor" ending will play out! Pilot Pete confirmed to Access Hollywood he hasn’t heard his actual ending be spoiled, seemingly debunking theories over him being single or ending up with his former flame, Hannah Brown. The 28-year-old reality star also explained that he believes his ending on the hit ABC show, which was filmed months ago, won't be spoiled because it was that "crazy."

