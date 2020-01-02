Peter Weber Confesses Why His 'Bachelor' Ending 'Is Definitely Unique' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber is ready to take flight on his journey to love! The new "Bachelor" gets candid with Access Hollywood about finding his forever co-pilot on this season of the hit reality show. Peter reveals how he navigated all the drama, including causing some turbulence himself. The 28-year-old also opens up on his "unique" ending, sharing how he paved his own way and why he believes Bachelor Nation won't expect the way his journey on the show concludes.

