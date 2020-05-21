Also available on the nbc app

Peter Weber is finally spilling the tea about his romance with Kelley Flanagan! Pilot Pete revealed in a Cameo to a fan the "inside scoop" on why he "picked" Kelley after all the cameras stopped rolling during his dramatic stint on "The Bachelor." "To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I've said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that's OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different," he said.

