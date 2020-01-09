Peter Weber Calls Hannah Brown's Return In 'The Bachelor' Premiere His 'Thorn'

Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber is admitting that he "struggled" with ex Hannah Brown's surprise return in "The Bachelor" premiere. The 28-year-old pilot sat down with Access Hollywood at ABC's 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour to reveal his "rose" and "thorn" from Season 24's debut episode. "During that group date with Hannah, that conversation obviously had to happen, but I kept kind of reverting back to the women that were there," Peter explained. "And I knew I had to have that conversation, but I just kept thinking [about] how I didn't want to disrespect them in any way and I knew what they had given up to be there."

Appearing: