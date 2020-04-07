Also available on the NBC app

Peter Weber was on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” where he opened up about what’s going on with him and Kelley Flanagan. And Pilot Pete revealed that while they’re currently quarantining together, they aren’t dating… but he’d definitely be open to that in the future! The former “Bachelor” also appeared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. He was joined by Kelley who had nothing but wonderful things to say about her current roommate.

Appearing: