Peter Kraus is finally spilling the tea! Peter, who came in second on Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," just revealed that he was approached multiple times to be "The Bachelor," but just couldn’t say yes. "It was really hard for me and I couldn't say I would for sure get in an engagement at the end of the show. It wasn't that I knew for a fact that I didn't want to. It was more that I couldn't promise them that I would and I didn't want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show," he said on "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast.

