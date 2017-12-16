Peter Jackson Claims Harvey Weinstein Led A Smear Campaign Against Ashley Judd & Mira Sorvino

Also available on the NBC app

Director Peter Jackson claimed in an interview with New Zealand publication "Stuff" that Harvey and Bob Weinstein warned him against hiring Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino for "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." The Oscar winner also called the Weinstein brothers "second-rate mafia bullies." The actresses – who have both accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment – responded to Jackson's allegations on Twitter.

