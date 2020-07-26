Also available on the NBC app

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died at age 73. The musician passed away peacefully in his sleep over the weekend, family lawyers confirmed to multiple outlets including NBC News on Saturday, adding that a further statement would be released in the coming days. Green and drummer Mick Fleetwood formed the iconic rock group in 1967, and the late guitarist wrote Fleetwood Mac hits like "Black Magic Woman" along with the instrumental track "Albatross." He left the band within several years amid reported mental health issues and was later hospitalized after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. Green later found success as a blues musician and he was one of eight Fleetwood Mac members inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Appearing: