Peter Gallagher Reveals He Based 'American Beauty' Character After Donald Trump

Peter Gallagher stopped by Access Daily and revealed to hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover why he based his iconic character on the 1999 flick "American Beauty" after Donald Trump. "I thought who has a really huge opinion of himself? I thought Donald. I based that character on Donald Trump," he said. Peter also shared how excited he is to star in the new NBC comedy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," which premieres on Jan. 7.

