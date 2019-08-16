Peter Fonda Dies At 79 Following Lung Cancer Battle

Also available on the NBC app

Acting legend Peter Fonda has died at age 79, his family confirmed to NBC News. The two-time Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee "passed away peacefully" while surrounded by family in his Los Angeles home on Aug. 16. His cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. In a statement, the Fonda family called Peter a "sweet and gracious man" with an "indomitable spirit and love of life."

