“The Ravine” star Peter Facinelli chatted with Access Hollywood about the film and what fans can expect. He also reveals how it was like starring opposite Eric Dane. The “Twilight” alum also revealed he’s be down to return as fan-favorite Carlisle Cullen if there ever were a reboot of the beloved series. The franchise has had a resurgence of popularity after author Stephenie Meyer released a new book “Midnight Sun” in 2020. “The Ravine” is out on April 2nd on Amazon, and will later be released on iTunes and Google Play.

