Also available on the NBC app

Peter Facinelli is engaged! The "Nurse Jackie" alum proposed to girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison during their romantic getaway to Mexico over the holidays, according to People. The "Twilight" actor's rep told the outlet, "Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all the New Year will bring." Peter also shared photos from the couple's evening by the beach on Instagram, writing, "A magical night with this incredible woman. A perfect ending to 2019."

Appearing: