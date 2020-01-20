Also available on the NBC app

It's good to be hand of the king! Peter Dinklage nabbed his first-ever SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the acclaimed HBO series "Game of Thrones." This was the star's sixth nomination in the category. Peter also thanked his co-stars and wife Erica Schmidt for their constant support over the past nine years. He beat out fellow nominees Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, David Harbour and Sterling K. Brown.

