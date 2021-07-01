Main Content

Pete Wentz Stands By His Decision To Remove Britney Spears Lyric Out of Song: ‘I’ve Always Been Team Britney’

Pete Wentz says “Fall Out Boy” took the Britney Spears line out of their song “Young and Menace.” The band bassist was at the premiere of “The Tomorrow War” and told Access Hollywood that they made the right choice to remove it. “The lyric, to me, was more about how we all go through similar things,” he said. “It’s not really anyone else’s place to talk about anyone else’s mental health.” Pete showed his support for the singer. “I’ve always been team Britney,” he said. “The Tomorrow War” will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

