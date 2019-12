Also available on the NBC app

Pete Wentz is a punk rock dad! The Fall Out Boy rocker joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about going on "The Hella Mega Tour" with Green Day and Weezer, which kicks off in summer 2020. Pete also got candid on how he juggles fatherhood and tour life with his band. Plus, Pete shared what fans can expect from the rest of the season of Nickelodeon's "Top Elf."

