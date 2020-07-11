Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson's experience of losing his own firefighter dad on 9/11 is the basis for his dramedy "The King of Staten Island." Pete and director Judd Apatow wanted real-life firefighters to be in the film, and one of them is actually Pete's dad's best friend, John Sorrentino. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to John about Pete's similarities to his father and having a flashback on set. "The King of Staten Island" is now available on Video on Demand.

