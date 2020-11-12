Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend Cazzie David opened up about their breakup to the Los Angeles Times. The 26-year-old, who will share details behind their complicated relationship in her collection of essays, “No One Asked For This,” revealed details about her emotional spilt with the “SNL” star after more than two years together and why she is breaking her silence now. “Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” she wrote.

Appearing: