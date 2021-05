Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson has entered the chat. The ‘SNL’ cast member is weighing in on the recent debate surrounding this weekend’s guest host, Elon Musk. “I haven’t met him yet, I’m having dinner with him tonight and Lorne so I will meet him. I’m really excited I’m going to ask him for a Tesla or some sh**,” Pete told Seth Meyers. “That guy is a genius I don’t know why people are freaking out,” he said.

