Pete Davidson Talks Future On ‘SNL:’ ‘I'm Ready To Hang Up The Jersey’

Pete Davidson is ready to leave “Saturday Night Live.” The 27-year-old talked about his future on the late-night comedy show on “The Hollywood Reporter’s” Comedy Actor Roundtable which was released on Thursday. During the chat, he was asked if he could see himself being on "SNL" for 20-seasons like Kenan Thompson. “Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven,” Pete said. The Staten Island native joined “SNL” in 2014 when he was 20—making him the first cast member to be born in the 90’s and also making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s history. Over the years Pete has been open about his tenure on the show. He even hinting his departure on “Live Your Truth: An Honest Conversation with Charlamagne Tha God” last year.

