While the Kardashians are away, the boys will not play. Pete Davidson enjoyed a "wild" night with Scott Disick and friends on Saturday. Pete had a low-key evening as his girlfriend Kim Kardashian partied away in Miami to celebrate the opening of her SKIMS swim pop-up shop with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. The 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" comedian recorded a video that was shared to Scott's Instagram account of the 38-year-old reality star and his buddies sleeping while watching a movie.

