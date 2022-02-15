Pete Davidson sent flowers to Khloe Kardashian amid romance rumors with her sister Kim Kardashian. The reality star shared a pic to her Instagram Stories on Valentine's Day of a pink floral bouquet arrangement and wrote: "The sweetest! Thank you Pete!" Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian who received flowers on V-Day. Kanye West, Kim's ex, sent her and their four children a black truck full of roses. On the side of the truck, a cryptic message was written that said, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

