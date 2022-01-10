Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson is remembering Bob Saget as "one of the nicest men on the planet." The "SNL" comedian, who doesn't have his own social media accounts, borrowed his friend Dave Sirus' Instagram account to pay tribute to the late comedian after the news broke of his shocking death. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," Pete shared.

