Pete Davidson says Ariana Grande made him famous. The "Saturday Night Live" star was on "First We Feast" where he got talked about having to deal with paparazzi following him around ever since his relationship and breakup with Ariana Grande went down. This isn't the first time the comedian spoke out about Ari, he also recently did a candid interview with Charlamagne Tha God where he spoke out about how it was when Ariana's ex Mac Miller tragically passed away and how he reacted from the situation.

