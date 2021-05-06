Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson the dating guru? The comedian is revealing his approach to relationships amid his rumored romance with Bridgerton Actress, Phoebe Dynevor. "I am just very, very honest, I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on—not even their best self, but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?” He told The Breakfast Club.

