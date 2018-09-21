Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram & Says 'F*** The Internet'

Pete Davidson is making a return to social media after taking a break from Instagram for two months. Watch to find out about his return.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, saturday night live, pete davidson instagram, pete davidson ariana grande, social media, snl, ariana grande, actors, pete davidson, ariana grande pete davidson, relationships, comedians, couples
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.