Pete Davidson returns to a Staten Island, New York, firehouse in his new film "The King of Staten Island," and it's one of the rare times he's visited the firehouse since his dad – a firefighter – passed away in the 9/11 terror attacks. In this exclusive first look, Pete reflects on the film and walking in his dad’s footsteps, and Judd Apatow shares how it all came together. "The King of Staten Island" is available on Video on Demand on June 12.

