Pete Davidson is coming clean. The "Saturday Night Live" star opened up about his past romances in the public eye during a candid and revealing conversation with Charlamagne Tha God. At one point, Pete addressed his relationship with former fiancée Ariana Grande following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in September 2018. Charlamagne also put the 26-year-old comedian in the hot seat as he grilled him about his high-profile dating life!

