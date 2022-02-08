Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson is letting the world know that Kim Kardashian is in fact his girlfriend. The 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star called the 41-year-old reality star his "girlfriend" while talking to People on Monday. Although he didn't refer to her by name, this is the first time Pete has called Kim his girlfriend, officially confirming they are a couple. And despite dating one of the most famous people in the world, he told the publication his life is still normal.

