Access Hollywood
Pete Davidson Pokes Fun At Kim Kardashian's Posing in Tahiti, Shows Off Tattoo Dedicated To Her

Pete Davidson is poking a little fun at his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. In new photos and videos from the couple's recent trip to Tahiti, the former "SNL" star helped his lady capture some content for her social media, but not without a little playful banter. The SKIMS founder captioned a video of herself splashing in the water, "I can't tell if he's making fun of me?!?" and went on to share more moments from their picturesque vacation including a photo of Pete's new tattoo.

