Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about their upcoming film, “The King of Staten Island.” Judd shared the story of how he met Pete thanks to Amy Schumer after she showed him videos of the comedian’s stand-up. Pete explained what it was like having his personal friends and his late dad’s firefighters join him in the film. When asked about the fascination with his love life, Pete explained, “I have no idea. But I think everybody has had enough of it for a lifetime. I have no idea.” “The King of Staten Island” will be released on-demand on June 12.

