Main Content

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Attend Knicks Game Together Amid Romance Rumors

CLIP11/28/22

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing! The "Saturday Night Live" alum and the supermodel attended the New York Knicks game together on Sunday night. While enjoying some beers and basketball as they sat courtside, the pair couldn't stop smiling. The twosome was seated next to Ben Stiller, his wife Christine Taylor, and singer Jordin Sparks. The comedian and the "My Body" author sparked dating speculation earlier this month.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: pete davidson, emily ratajkowski, knicks, Kim Kardashian, dating
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.