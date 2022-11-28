Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest outing! The "Saturday Night Live" alum and the supermodel attended the New York Knicks game together on Sunday night. While enjoying some beers and basketball as they sat courtside, the pair couldn't stop smiling. The twosome was seated next to Ben Stiller, his wife Christine Taylor, and singer Jordin Sparks. The comedian and the "My Body" author sparked dating speculation earlier this month.

