Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson doesn't understand what all the fuss is about. The "Saturday Night Live" star poked fun at his high-profile dating history on "Weekend Update," expressing frustration with the critical attention on his personal life while pointing out that co-star Colin Jost's engagement to Scarlett Johansson is largely celebrated. Pete is currently dating Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old supermodel daughter Kaia Gerber, following previous romances with Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale. As for Pete's holiday plans, the 26-year-old seemingly hinted he'll be spending time in a treatment facility. The comedian, who has long been open about his mental health journey, has yet to clarify whether he was kidding or not, but fans supported his possible decision to focus on self-care.

Appearing: