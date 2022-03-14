Main Content

Pete Davidson Confronts Kanye West About Kim Kardashian In Alleged Text Messages: 'Grow The F--k Up'

CLIP03/14/22
Pete Davidson has allegedly confronted Kanye West! The "Saturday Night Live" star told the rapper that he is "done being quiet" in a reported text exchange shared by Pete's friend and writer, Dave Sirus. In the since-deleted Instagram post, it seemed like Pete was trying to get Kanye to meet up with him privately. Pete allegedly made the plea after Kanye posted on his Instagram page criticizing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for her parenting skills, again.

