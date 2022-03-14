Also available on the nbc app

Pete Davidson has allegedly confronted Kanye West! The "Saturday Night Live" star told the rapper that he is "done being quiet" in a reported text exchange shared by Pete's friend and writer, Dave Sirus. In the since-deleted Instagram post, it seemed like Pete was trying to get Kanye to meet up with him privately. Pete allegedly made the plea after Kanye posted on his Instagram page criticizing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for her parenting skills, again.

