Pete Davidson is calling out J.K. Rowling for her past comments about transgender individuals, which many perceived as being transphobic. The comedian did not hold back on his feelings towards the author's "very disappointing" remarks during the "Weekend Update" segment on a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live." "She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?" he asked.

