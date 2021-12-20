Main Content

Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Have Dinner and Movie Date In Staten Island

CLIP12/20/21
Pete Davidson sure knows how to take advantage of his night off. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted taking Kim Kardashian to a movie at Staten Island's Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Saturday to reportedly see the new “Spider-Man” flick before heading out to dinner at Angelina's Ristorante. Scott Disick joined the couple along with an unidentified friend for their dinner. Pete had the night off because "Saturday Night Live" opted to do a stripped-down, audience free Christmas show because of growing fears of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Tags: Kim Kardashian, pete davidson, Scott Disick, staten island, spider man, Saturday Night Live
