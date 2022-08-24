Main Content

Peta Murgatroyd Reveals IVF Transfer Did Not Work: 'I Will Get My Baby' Someday

Peta Murgatroyd is giving a heartbreaking update on her IVF journey. The "DWTS" alum took to Instagram to reveal that her recent IVF transfer did not work. "I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work. But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn't be right," she wrote.

