Peta Murgatroyd Reflects On Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Emotional Return Home From Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd is opening up about husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's emotional return home. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro reflected on her and Maks' long-awaited reunion following his escape from Ukraine amid the escalating Russian invasion. In a lengthy Instagram post over the weekend, Peta shared her relief to have Maks back safe and sound. "I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it's time to heal," she wrote in part.

