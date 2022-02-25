Also available on the nbc app

Peta Murgatroyd is seeking prayers for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is on the ground in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country. The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro wrote in part on Instagram, "I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me."

