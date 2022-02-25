Chloe X Halle Recall Getting Styled By Mom At First NAACP Event: 'We Felt Fly As Hell' (Exclusive)
CLIP 02/24/22
Main Content
Peta Murgatroyd is seeking prayers for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is on the ground in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country. The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro wrote in part on Instagram, "I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me."