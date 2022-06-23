Also available on the nbc app

Pete Murgatroyd is getting candid about trying for baby No. 2. The 35-year-old pro dancer posted an Instagram video on Wednesday that took fans through her first round of IVF injections to hopefully have another baby with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy. Peta showed herself giving two injections and then shared a sweet message with her fans about the process. "We don't know what's gonna happen but I think this is the most excited I've been in a very long time. ... let's make a baby," she said.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 5 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution