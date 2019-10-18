Peta Murgatroyd Fiercely Supports Meghan Markle After Emotional Interview: 'I Really Feel For Her'

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle has a supportive ally in Peta Murgatroyd. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro spoke out on Instagram after watching a clip from Meghan and Prince Harry's upcoming ITV special "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey," writing that she "cannot imagine what this woman is going through." As a mom and celebrity herself, Peta explained why the duchess' emotional acknowledgment of the struggle she's experienced while transitioning to royal life moved her so deeply.

