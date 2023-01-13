Main Content

Peta Murgatroyd Expecting Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy After Multiple Miscarriages

CLIP01/13/23

Peta Murgatroyd is going to be a mama of two! The pro dancer took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2. After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven," she shared.

