Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are turning up the heat in Tulum! The "Dancing with the Stars" pros headed south of the border to celebrate Maks' 40th birthday, and they did not hold back with the flirty photos! The couple had a photoshoot in the sand; and in one photo, Maks placed his hands on Peta's backside and shot the camera a cheeky grin. Peta also snapped a flirty video of her husband as he appeared to walk by in the nude, writing, "Paradise."

