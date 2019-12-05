Also available on the NBC app

Pepa is totally here for all the girl power in hip-hop! The Salt-N-Pepa member praised Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Kash Doll and more as she weighed in on the fierce ladies currently dominating the rap game. "With us, [it was about] just being vocal, being who we are and saying whatever we had on our mind," Pepa told Access Hollywood exclusively. "And that's what these women are doing now. Women are standing up! Speaking, speaking their mind!" The music legend was joined by daughter Egypt Criss to dish on the 21-year-old's upcoming wedding and the new season of "Growing Up Hip Hop," which returns Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

