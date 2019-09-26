People Freak Over Runway Model's Unique Catwalk Making Anna Wintour Laugh And Rihanna To Notice

Also available on the NBC app

Leon Dame has officially broke the internet and celebs are noticing! The 20-year-old German model stole the spotlight as he closed out the Margiela's spring 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Leon turned heads in a military-inspired look donning thigh high heeled boots, a black jacket and boxer briefs. But it was his intense strut down the runway that has the internet buzzing, including Rihanna!

