Also available on the nbc app

Penelope Disick is already a total fashionista! The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick just proved that a sense of style truly does runs deep in their famous family by sporting a $1,280 Gucci canvas coat. The 7-year-old's dad shared a snap of the young star rocking the chic ensemble with his millions of Instagram followers. "Please no pictures," Scott captioned the adorable snap of Penelope holding her hand up to the camera in a waving motion.

Appearing: