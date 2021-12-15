Main Content

Penelope Cruz Says Venice Film Festival Win For 'Parallel Mothers' Was 'A Very Big Deal For Me'

Penelope Cruz is still celebrating her Venice Film Festival win for Best Actress for her role in "Parallel Mothers." Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the actress, who shared excitement about the accolade. "It was of course a very big deal for me," she said. She also opened up about how she and her husband, Javier Bardem, manage the busy award season, and revealed that she was pumping backstage at the 2011 Oscars after giving birth to her son. "Parallel Mothers" is in theaters Dec. 24.

