Kylie Jenner Stuns In Thigh-High Boots Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy
CLIP 03/31/22
Main Content
Penelope Cruz is still celebrating her Venice Film Festival win for Best Actress for her role in "Parallel Mothers." Access Hollywood's Scott Evans caught up with the actress, who shared excitement about the accolade. "It was of course a very big deal for me," she said. She also opened up about how she and her husband, Javier Bardem, manage the busy award season, and revealed that she was pumping backstage at the 2011 Oscars after giving birth to her son. "Parallel Mothers" is in theaters Dec. 24.