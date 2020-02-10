Also available on the NBC app

Penelope Cruz has nothing but good things to say about Antonio Banderas! The 45-year-old actress told Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that she is “very happy” for her “Pain And Glory” costar, who is nominated for the Actor In A Leading Role accolade at this year’s Academy Awards. Penelope said that Antonio “managed to capture the essence of such a special human being” in his portrayal of Salvador Mallo, who is based on a semi-autobiographical account of Pedro Almodóvar, the director of the film.

Appearing: