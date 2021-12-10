Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Peloton Responds To Shocking Death In 'Sex And The City' Revival Series 'And Just Like That'

CLIP12/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Peloton is responding to a shocking storyline in "And Just Like That." "Sex and the City" fans were left reeling when the first episode of the show's HBO Max revival included a tragic death of a character following a ride on the bike. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, shared a statement about the storyline.

Appearing:
Tags: Peloton, celebrity, TV, sex and the city, And Just Like That, entertainment
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.