Pedro Pascal Reacts To Success of 'The Last Of Us' & 'The Mandalorian:' 'Embarrassment Of Riches'

CLIP02/28/23

Pedro Pascal is reacting to the massive success he has had with his recent shows, "The Last Of Us" and "The Mandalorian." Access Hollywood caught up with the 47-year-old actor ahead of the Disney+ show's season premiere, and he humbly responded to all the love he has been receiving. "Right now is an embarrassment of riches and I hope to navigate it and share it to the best of my ability, that would be the most important thing," he said.

